Buterin to Use Returned $100M From SHIB Donation for Covid Projects Worldwide

Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India is committed to its mandate to keep prices stabile while keeping its growth objective, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, Michael Patra, said in a memorial lecture on Friday. "The RBI remains committed to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," Patra who is also a member of the central bank's six-member monetary policy committee said. Patra said the impact of all the conventional and unconventional measures that the central bank has taken since the onset of the pandemic is still unravelling.