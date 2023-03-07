Butler City Police looking for missing teen

Butler City Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Brandon Just, 16, ran away from Butler County CYS on Monday, according to police.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Visit https://butlercitypd.org/ for more information.

