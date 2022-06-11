Butler Co. man faces federal drug, firearm charges after multi-agency investigation

An investigation involving multiple agencies has led to the arrest of a Middletown man.

John Brown of Middletown was arrested after an investigation involving the Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Brown faces federal drug and firearms felony charges, according to police.

More than three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles were also recovered during the investigation.

Police said it is alleged that five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in North Carolina.

Brown is currently in federal custody.











