Butler Co. quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury; Prosecution plans for retrial

After more than 14 hours of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Gurpreet Singh was not able to come to a unanimous decision leading to a hung jury.

Singh, 40, was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester in April 2019.

Singh’s lawyer filed a motion for mistrial, citing potential misconduct by two jurors who were reportedly arguing loudly with each other during deliberations and calling each other names, the AP reported.

After meeting with each juror, the judge announced he didn’t find any jury misconduct and denied the motion to remove jurors. He also denied the defense’s request for a mistrial, according to our news partners at WCPO.

>> RELATED: West Chester quadruple homicide body cam

During the trial, prosecutors spent 10 days trying to convince jurors Singh pulled the trigger, while Singh’s defense called just one witness to testify Wednesday morning.

Defense lawyers had cited the lack of blood found on Singh’s clothing, arguing there were other suspects that authorities had not fully investigated. Prosecutors had said Singh was motivated by financial issues, an extramarital affair and hatred toward his father-in-law.

Singh’s lead attorney Charlie Rittgers said Singh wanted an acquittal but is content with this outcome as of now, according to WCPO.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said they will be retrying Singh.











