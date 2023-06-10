Butler Co. woman set on fire last month has died, police confirm

A Butler County woman who jumped from a second-story window after being set on fire last month in Fairfield Twp. has died.

Brenda Scott, 50, died Friday afternoon, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

On May 11, Scott was in a bedroom of a home on Arroyo Ridge when her boyfriend’s son reportedly assaulted her and then set her on fire.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Scott was able to get out of the house and to the backyard through a second-story window. A neighbor found her and called for help.

Robbi Robinson, Jr., 23, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

“I don’t know what happened,” Robinson told police in body camera video from the scene obtained by our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Fairfield Twp. Police Sergeant Brandon McCroskey said the department will continue to work with the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office “on their consideration of any new or additional charges.”















