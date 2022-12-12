Butler County auditor corruption trial begins Monday

Roger Reynolds

HAMILTON, Ohio – Recently reelected Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will go on trial for six charges related to public corruption on Monday.

Reynolds faces:

One count of bribery, a third-degree felony.

Three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony.

One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor.

One count of conflict of interest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He has pleaded not guilty to the six charges. Reynolds said the charges were "false and politically motivated" in a statement to The Enquirer in October.

If Reynolds is convicted of all six charges, he could face seven years and six months in prison, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

If Reynolds is convicted of any felony charge, he would not be able to serve as auditor. The Butler County Republican Party would appoint his replacement.

Reynolds was reelected last month with 64.4% of the vote, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. He received 36,493 more votes than his opponent, Democratic candidate and Oxford Township resident Mike Dalesandro.

Reynolds' trial begins at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Government Services Center in Hamilton.

