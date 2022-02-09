Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on charges of bribery, corruption

A Butler County Grand Jury indicted the county auditor on charges related to public corruption, the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Auditor Roger Reynolds, who was first appointed in 2008 and then re-elected several times. is facing three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. The charges:

One count of bribery.

Two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract.

One count of unlawful use of authority.

One count of conflict of interest.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Ethics Commission investigated Reynolds, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office.

The case will proceed in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

The Attorney General's Office is sending the indictment to the Ohio Supreme Court. The court will decide whether to suspend Reynolds.

The Enquirer will update this story.

Erin Glynn is the watchdog reporter for Butler, Warren and Clermont counties through the Report For America program. The Enquirer needs local donors to help fund her grant-funded position. If you want to support Glynn's work, you can donate to her Report For America position at this website or email her editor Carl Weiser at cweiser@enquirer.com to find out how you can help fund her work.

Do you know something she should know? Send her a note at eglynn@enquirer.com and follow her on Twitter at @ee_glynn.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on corruption charges