Butler County coroner IDs man killed in Rumpke truck accident

Nov. 6—The bicyclist killed Friday morning after being struck by a Rumpke truck is 27-year-old Keefer Parsley Slone.

The identification was confirmed Monday.

Slone was killed in the accident that happened just after 6 a.m. at the Ohio 4 intersection with Bishop Avenue. Ohio 4 was closed between Symmes and Corwin avenues for the investigation.

Hamilton Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said Butler County START (Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team) had assisted in the investigation. A police report on the accident had not yet been finalized Monday afternoon.

Molly Broadwater, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, told the Journal-News last week the residential trash truck was turning onto Bishop Avenue from Ohio 4 when the accident occurred with the bicyclist.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with that individual's family," she said Friday. "It's an unfortunate accident, and we're working on conducting a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened."