Butler County couple facing charges after allegedly leaving kids at home with drugs

A Butler County couple is facing multiple charges after police say they left their children at home with drugs in the house.

It happened on Broadstone Drive in Adams Township.

Police say children ages 9, 5 and 2 were found unsupervised in the home. The younger two were wearing nothing but underwear and a diaper.

Sitting on the kitchen counter were marijuana remnants, blunt cigars and medical marijuana containers.

Brittany and Brannon Irvin arrived home an hour after police got to the house. That’s when police discovered what they believed to be crack cocaine in the couple’s car.

We went to the address listed on the criminal complaint. After a few knocks, Brannon Irvin answered the door. He didn’t want to talk about the incident. He did confirm the kids are staying with their grandmother.

Neighbors tell us they’re surprised this type of thing happened in their neck of the woods.

“I was kind of shocked myself. I’ve noticed police cars go up and down, heavily patrolled all the time. But, to have that sort of incident happen up the road like that [...] This is the neighborhood where you really don’t see a lot of that,” Daniel Smith Jr. said.

Both Irvins face multiple charges, including felony endangering children.

