Butler County courtrooms get tech upgrades: Here's what has changed

Apr. 21—Let's set the scene: A courtroom filled with observers, victims, families of defendants and defendants themselves. Plus multiple prosecutors, defense attorneys and court security.

Court begins with hearings held at a podium facing the judge, who is seated at the far end of the Butler County Common Pleas courtroom.

Then comes the straining to hear, and finally whispers of, "what was that? What did the judge say?"

The seven common pleas courtrooms where felony criminal and civil cases are litigated have not had a technology upgrade in decades, but that is changing courtroom by courtroom this spring, according to Wayne Gilkison, court administrator.

It will address both audio and visual for a better experience from all in the general division courtrooms located in the court wing of the Government Services Center.

Technology, including projections and recording systems used in trials in the five judicial courtrooms on the third floor, are mostly original to the building that was completed in 1999. Gilkinson said technology in the fourth-floor courtrooms date to 2007/2008 when the wing was expanded.

"We are updating technology in every courtroom," he said. "So now our courtrooms will have all the same technology. There won't be a difference between the third floor and the fourth floor. It will all be up-to-date for 2023."

Namely "poorly" working speakers will be tuned in so everybody in the courtroom can hear what is going on without having to strain to hear," Gilkison said. That includes directional microphones to pick up voices at all locations during proceeding and "white noise" during trials.

White noise is often used to keep a jury from hearing conversations during sidebar conferences that they are not permitted to be privy to. Currently, judges will tell them to "talk amongst themselves" or bailiffs will distract them with conversation, and sometimes jokes. Depending on the level of voices of attorneys, the sidebar conversations are in danger of being overheard.

Monitors will be located at counsel tables to permit computer connections that can directly and clearly project evidence to a jury on a large screen, as well as through projectors, to show high definition images. Monitors will allow witnesses to "write" on screens, such as maps, when testifying.

Jury rooms will also be equipped with televisions and computers to allow them to watch or view evidence during deliberation.

In recent years as the technology in the aging courtrooms became obsolete, a mobile screen was wheeled from courtroom to courtroom for trials.

Last year, two smaller visiting judge courtrooms on the fourth floor were combined into a "super courtroom" for large, high-profile trials. Much of the technology was updated during the remodel, but speakers in the long space are lacking. They too will be updated.

The cost for the project is about $720,000 from special project fees.

Last week, Judge Dan Haughey and Judge Greg Howard's courtrooms were construction zones. Both are on the fourth floor. Gilkison said all the courtrooms are expected to be upgraded by June.

"It is long overdue. We are welcoming it. I think it is going to awesome, " Howard said. "I have had complaints for years about jurors not being able to hear."

Next up will be the courtrooms on the third floor after the super courtroom is fitted with the new speaker system. That way, judges displaced during the week-long upgrade process can use the super courtroom, Gilkison said.