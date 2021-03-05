Butler County lawmaker pushes for stronger domestic violence laws: What would change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael D. Pitman, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 5—One in four women and one in seven men will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime, and a pair of Ohio lawmakers want to increase penalties for those crimes.

House Bill 3, known as Aisha's Law, was introduced on Feb. 4 in the Ohio House by primary sponsors Reps. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, and Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights. The bill would expand the definition of domestic violence to include strangulation, create a temporary emergency protection order that can be requested outside a court's normal business hours and create a study committee on the prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Boyd and Carruthers testified last week before the House Criminal Justice Committee on the bill named for Aisha Fraser, who was killed in November 2018 by her ex-husband following years of domestic violence in suburban Cleveland. In May 2020, the Ohio House unanimously passed an earlier version of Aisha's Law, but it failed to make it out of the Senate's Judiciary Committee.

"All Ohioans deserve to feel safe in their homes," said Carruthers. "Incidents of domestic violence take place in every corner of Ohio and are in far greater numbers than often realized."

In 2018, the Ohio Attorney General reported 38,475 domestic violence incident charges in Ohio. Of those charges, 1,112 were in Butler County, according to Carruthers' testimony on Thursday.

In 2020, YWCA Hamilton's Dove House provided services to 868 victims, up more than 100 from those served in 2019, said April Hamlin, YWCA Chief Operating Officer. She said the shelter "is consistently full, and our advocates work to find alternate placements for roughly 20 to 30 victims each month because our shelter is at capacity."

"We do believe the pandemic played a part in this increase," she said.

Advocates at Butler County's only domestic violence shelter assisted 767 callers last year, which is a 170 percent increase of calls received in 2018, Hamlin said.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser called the bill "very important" as victims of spousal abuse need support and deterrence.

"This bill certainly achieves that," he said.

Gmoser said prosecutors are often resistant to back bills that focus on certain events based on one classification of individuals, but not in this case, saying this "is a responsible approach of the legislature."

If the proposed changes, if approved, are adequate to address issues with Ohio's domestic violence laws, Gmoser said, "Only time will tell us that."

Boyd said she's worked on this bill for the past two years, including with domestic violence policy experts "and candid but unforgettable conversations with Aisha's family."

"This bill will not end domestic violence. It will, however, create a continuum of strengthened protections for survivors who are in the most lethal situations," she said.

Aisha's Law

Here are the provisions of House Bill 3, known as Aisha's Law, that is jointly sponsored by Reps. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, and Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton: — Allows law enforcement (with the consent of a domestic violence victim) to request an emergency temporary protection order from a judge anytime the court is not open; — Requires the court to issue a temporary emergency protection order if there is probable cause to believe that the victim is in immediate danger based on allegations of recent domestic violence incidents; — Expands the offense of domestic violence to include strangulation — An individual is eligible to be charged with aggravated murder if the victim was a prior domestic violence victim at the hand of the alleged perpetrator; — Requires high-risk domestic violence victims to be referred to local or regional domestic violence advocacy services; — Provides funds for the training of law enforcement to use the newly mandated domestic violence risk assessment tool, which will evaluate both an offender's risk of re-offending and a victim's risk of lethal assault; — Creates a study committee on the prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Source: House Bill 3

Recommended Stories

  • With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

    Cheered on by President Joe Biden, House Democrats hustled Wednesday to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, able to avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting a debate they say hurt them during last fall's election. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved 220-212 late Wednesday. The sweeping legislation, which was first approved last summer but stalled in the Senate, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide.

  • Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

    It was Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy-winning performance: daily televised coronavirus briefings in which the New York governor projected competence and compassion, helping to calm a nervous nation. Now, the many Americans whose positive impressions of Cuomo were formed during the height of the pandemic are getting a close-up of a very different governor, one accused of underreporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, sexually harassing female staffers and bullying colleagues. To New Yorkers who have watched the Democrat for years, however, the allegations are consistent with how Cuomo maintains his tight grip on power.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Civil war within the GOP continues as Trump fires back at strategist Karl Rove

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision.

  • Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

    The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. States and many districts have not been keeping track of school employee vaccinations, even as the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide. Vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, but the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents' concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions' calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • China will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong: Premier Li

    China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said, amid criticism from western countries over Beijing's suppression of pro-democracy opposition in the Asian financial hub. Speaking on Friday at the opening of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

  • These are the 18 'problematic' classic films TCM will examine in a new series

    "Gone With the Wind," "Psycho" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" are among the classic films that TCM will air and reconsider in its new series "Reframed."

  • Trump and Jared Kushner are barely in touch since the former president left office, report says

    Jared Kushner is said to have distanced himself back from his father-in-law but is likely to return if Trump decides on a 2024 run, sources told CNN.

  • The 'QAnon Shaman' says invading the Capitol was 'not an attack on this country' in wild jailhouse interview

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley said he still believes the 2020 election was rigged and wishes Donald Trump gave him a pardon.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Finch stars as Australia levels T20 series with New Zealand

    Captain Aaron Finch carried his bat for 79 from 55 balls to propel Australia to a 50-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 and level the five-match series 2-2 on Friday. With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs. Finch won the toss and decided Australia would bat first on the same pitch where it had beaten New Zealand by 64 runs in the previous match, and which he said “looks hard and at its best for batting.”

  • EU, Italy block AstraZeneca shipment to Australia: sources

    The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said on Thursday. The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome.

  • 4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

    Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision. The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government. The four activists — Clarisse Yeung, Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui and Mike Lam — appeared in court on Friday prior to being released.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • EU to extend COVID-19 vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first Supreme Court majority opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’