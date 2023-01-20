Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit

A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties.

State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.

According to a report, Ruth stole almost $3,000 worth of merchandise from the stores, returned it for in-store credit, and used the gift cards to buy expensive tools. During the course of their investigation, troopers also recovered a chainsaw that Ruth allegedly stole when he attempted to sell it in a gas station parking lot, according to a report.

