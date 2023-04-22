Butler County man facing 6 felonies involving child pornography

Fairfield Township Police detectives have arrested a man after receiving a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) concerning the transmission of child pornography.

Michael A. Wine, 61 of Fairfield Township, was arrested on a traffic stop and charged with six felonies, according to Fairfield Township Police.

Upon further investigation, detectives served a warrant at a Fairfield Township residence in the 2200 block of Hamilton Middletown Road and seized electronics in the search.

Wine is facing charges which include three counts Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material and three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

He is currently booked in the Butler County Jail and his bail has been set for $300,000, according to jail records.

Additional charges may been be considered by the Butler County Grand Jury, according to Fairfield Township Police.

No court date has been scheduled yet.