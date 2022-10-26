Butler County man facing assault charges after violent domestic situation involving gun

A Butler County man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman during a domestic situation.

According to Butler City police, officers were called for a violent domestic situation on Oct. 25 around 2:36 p.m.

Police said 19-year-old Damian Blystone, from Butler, assaulted the victim while a 14-year-old child was present.

According to police, the victim said Blystone punched her several times, dragged her around the home by her arms and hair, and threatened to kill her.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Blystone allegedly used a gun to threaten her again and fired a shot near her head before pistol-whipping her and hitting her in the ribs.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

A search warrant led to the discovery of two large zip-close bags of marijuana, marijuana THC cartridges and two pistols. One revolver had an altered serial number.

Police said Blystone is legally not allowed to possess a handgun.

Blystone faces a number of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, other persons not to possess a firearm, possession of altered serial number, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Blystone was placed in Butler County Prison.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

WATCH FULL DEBATE: Fetterman, Oz face off in first and only Senate debate Warrant issued in South Side shooting; police discover second victim ‘Everybody loved her’: Friends remember Pennsylvania National Guard member killed in accident VIDEO: Fire in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood damages home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts