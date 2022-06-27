Butler County man facing assault charges, accused of abusing 11-month-old baby

A Butler County man is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly abusing an 11-month-old baby.

Jacob Rupert is facing felony charges and was detained today.

Police said the baby had fractures to her neck and vertebrae, multiple bruises and swelling.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Channel 11 was the only one there for his arraignment and will report on the police paperwork tonight.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

All ‘T’ services suspended after ‘all controls and functions’ lost, PRT says Shooting over too much mayo on Subway sandwich leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Rostraver steakhouse VIDEO: Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey will call for ‘commonsense gun control’ legislation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts