Butler County man indicted on murder charge, accused of killing neighbor

A Butler County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over the weekend has been formally charged.

On Thursday, a Butler County grand jury returned an indictment for Austin Combs, 26. He is charged with aggravated murder.

The indictment comes in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday in Okeana, an unincorporated community on the western side of the county.

Prosecutors say Combs is responsible for the death of his neighbor, Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Hill Drive.

Combs is held in the Butler County jail on a $950,000 bond. Future court dates weren't available Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Grand jury indicts Okeana man on murder charge after neighbor killed