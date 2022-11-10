Butler County man suspected of shooting his neighbor indicted for aggravated murder Thursday

‘Senseless and despicable act’ is how Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones described the murder of a man suspected of shooting his neighbor in Butler County, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page.

A Butler County Grand Jury indicted Austin Gene Combs, 26, with aggravated murder, Sheriff Jones reported.

Grand Jurors of the State of Ohio found that Combs acted with purpose and intent regarding this incident.

“On or about November 05, 2022, in Butler County, Ohio, Austin Gene Combs did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of another, which constitutes the offense of AGGRAVATED MURDER,” according to the Butler County Clerk of Courts.

Combs was booked into the Butler County Jail on Saturday and remains incarcerated, according to online jail records.

Crews were called to a shooting in the 2700 block of Chapel Road in Morgan Township, near the Indiana state line.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation found that Combs was neighbors with the victim.

“Our investigations division worked quickly to apprehend this man and get him behind bars,” Sheriff Jones said.







