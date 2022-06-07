Butler County man takes plea deal in 2019 assault case involving child

Jun. 7—A Butler County man accused in 2019 of sex crimes involving a child in Hamilton County has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Timothy Jay Smith, 41, of 5000 block of Shank Road in Hanover Twp., was indicted in September 2019 on four counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of rape involving a child younger than 10, according to Hamilton County Clerk of Courts records. The alleged crimes occurred in May 2019.

On June 2, Smith entered an Alford plea of guilty to one count of aggravated assault in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced July 19 by Judge Megan Shanahan. He faces up to two years in prison. Currently, he is free on bond.

An Alford plea means the defendant admits prosecutors can prove the charges but still maintains his innocence.

In April 2019, Lindsay Partin, who lived with Smith at the Shank Road residence, was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangering for the abuse and death of toddler Hannah Wesche. Partin was the 3-year-old's babysitter.

Partin is now serving a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

During the two-week trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Partin said she and Smith had a wedding, but never filed a marriage license, so they are not legally married.