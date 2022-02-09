Butler County officials weigh in on indictment of Auditor Roger Reynolds

Feb. 9—Butler County officials have strong opinions about Auditor Roger Reynolds being indicted on bribery and corruption charges related to him allegedly using his office to facilitate the sale of his father's property in West Chester Twp.

A Butler County grand jury today returned five indictments for bribery and leveraging his public office to further personal interest. Three are felonies and two are misdemeanors. The bribery charge is a 3rd degree felony and carries a potential 9 months to 3 years sentence and a fine up to $10,000. The other two felonies are 4th degree for unlawful interest in a public contract and carry penalties of 6 to 9 months.

Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon told the Journal-News, "if these charges are true, it's corruption at it's worst and it's disgusting."

Commissioner T.C. Rogers said "it's not good news when a public official is indicted for a crime, but our justice provides for innocence until proven guilty."

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. today when he will offer his thoughts on the matter.

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix, who considered running against Reynolds in the May primary election, told the Journal-News, "we knew this could happen, and I still think we let it play out, because there's not a lot we can do at this point."

Reynolds could not be reached for comment, but despite looming legal troubles he told the Journal-News recently he will not leave office and is running for re-election.

"It's unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level," Reynolds said. "I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we're not going to be distracted by petty politics."

West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones is running against Reynolds in May and has called for him to resign.

"The news of Roger Reynolds' multiple indictments is most unfortunate and it's most unfortunate for Butler County and begs the question why would our fiscal watchdog need a watchdog," Jones said. "We are to the point where it's in the best interest of Butler County Mr. Reynolds resign as auditor and withdraw his candidacy for re-election."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Office announced they will be sending a copy of the indictment the Ohio Supreme Court "to initiate suspension proceedings against a public official who has been charged with a felony in a state or federal court when the felony relates to the performance of the official's duties."

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer McElfresh's court Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. It is expected all seven judges will recuse themselves after the arraignment as they did in the civil lawsuit filed against Reynolds last fall.

A civil suit was filed by an elderly West Chester Twp. man. Gerald Parks and his daughter last fall. He sued Reynolds, Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell and Liberty Twp. last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development on land he owns in Liberty Twp. He also named former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke in the suit.

The bulk of the lawsuit concerns Parks' business dealings with Reynolds — that allegedly cost Parks to lose out on several potential $1 million-plus sales — but he is also accused of making a $500 campaign contribution to Farrell in exchange for voting against a development on Parks' land.

Jones began investigating whether Reynolds' involvement in trying to facilitate the sale of his father's West Chester Twp. property is an issue last summer, then Yost assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with the probe. Yost's office also has assigned a special prosecutor. The situation was also referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission, but that entity cannot comment.

Reynolds' father, Raymond, owns 25 acres along Hamilton Mason Road between Mauds Hughes and Cincinnati Dayton roads. The four parcels are valued at $459,370, according to the auditor's website. The 122-unit senior living development called Red Oaks has received zoning approval from the West Chester trustees, but a major road improvement is one of the conditions for it moving forward.

According to email records obtained by the Journal-News, Reynolds asked the county commissioners and trustees from West Chester and Liberty townships to provide tax increment financing dollars for the $1.1 million road improvement. Some of Reynolds' emails were sent from his county work email account that identifies his elected position, and he sent others from his personal email account.

One email from county Water and Sewer Director Martha Shelby to county Administrator Judi Boyko says that Reynolds contacted her and said the developer was concerned about $862,512 in water capacity fees so he wanted to explore special capacity fees for "developments targeting" older residents.

Reynolds spoke in favor of the Red Oak development that would be built on his father's land before the West Chester Twp. Zoning Commission on March 15, but there was no mention of a TIF or if public funds might be used and little discussion about required road improvements.

Reynolds did not speak during the meeting when the trustees granted approval on April 13 — he was in the audience — but met with staff, along with a representative from the developer Treplus Communities, about the potential TIF arrangement on Aug. 9.

Reynolds is also set to face a jury in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a civil lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.

Farrell and the township filed a motion to dismiss in October and Langer ruled last week the township has sovereign immunity and released it from the litigation. Farrell is still on the hook.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.