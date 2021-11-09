Butler County Sheriff: No criminal charges for teenager's death at Land of Illusion

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of a teenage girl in Land of Illusion Adventure in Madison Township.

Mykiara Jones, 14, died on June 20 after being underwater for about 30 minutes, according to authorities.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced Tuesday that the investigation into the drowning has concluded. No criminal charges will be filed.

"The incident was tragic," Jones said in a news release. "Our continued thoughts are with the family."

An independent investigator hired by Land of Illusion has found that the park "acted swiftly" and followed safety measures during the drowning death of a teenager in the park.

The investigator Dan Wood, of Industrial Safety Services of Ohio, began his investigation of the park on July.

He reviewed the park health and safety policies, emergency action plan, safety and emergency equipment, water safety practices and procedures, hazardous energy controls and respiratory protection, according to the report provided by Wood.

"My investigation revealed that Land of Illusion follows all applicable Federal, State, and local laws and regulations and in many areas has policies, practices and procedures that exceed the requirements of those regulations," Wood said in his report.

Contact Briana Rice at 513-568-3496 or brice@enquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BriRiceWrites.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: No criminal charges for teenager's death at Land of Illusion