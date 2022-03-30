Butler County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on phone scam

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers calling people claiming to be a family member and asking for bail money.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, an elderly fell victim to the scam. The woman was scammed out of $9,000. The scammers called from the phone number, 888-315-0311, which is connected to Palmer & Associates Law Firm, a fake law firm.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you receive this call, verify this information with a family member first before giving money to anyone.

If you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local law enforcement to make a report.



