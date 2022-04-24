Butler County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers asking for ‘court fines’

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam targeting the area.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said several citizens have received calls from “Deputy Rick Agan” and “Captain Carpenter” alerting them that they have missed court dates or jury duty and owe them money.

One scammer said that the money could be brought to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Another scammer said that if the victim hung up the phone they would be in contempt of the court.

“We will never call you asking for money or court fines. Never meet someone to exchange money. You need to contact your local courts to verify fines,” Butler County reminded the public in the post.



