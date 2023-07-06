Butler County Sheriff's Office drops investigation into Lakota school board member

Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy says her colleague Isaac Adi assaulted her. But after an investigation, prosecutors don't agree.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is no longer pursuing an investigation into Lakota Local Schools board member Isaac Adi after his colleague Darbi Boddy accused him of assault.

Boddy reported Adi told her "your brain is empty" as they were leaving an executive school board meeting last month. She then started recording him on her phone, and he slapped her hand away.

Boddy filed the assault report with the Butler County Sheriff's Office on June 17, four days after the incident occurred. Boddy said the incident happened at the school district office, right after the board left an executive meeting where they were interviewing superintendent candidates.

On Wednesday the Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that prosecutors don't believe the incident was an assault.

"The complaint was presented to the prosecutor’s office – they advised they do not think it rises to the level of an assault and to refer Ms. Boddy to the area court of jurisdiction if she wishes to pursue the charges on her own," Butler County Lieutenant Joe Fuller wrote to The Enquirer via email.

Adi declined to comment on this development Wednesday afternoon.

Boddy told The Enquirer via text that she was "only following the process" so that "patterns of violence" don't go unrecorded to police.

"This is not the first time Mr. Adi chose to be physically violent for merely being intellectually challenged," Boddy wrote.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota School Board member assault investigation dismissed, police say