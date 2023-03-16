Butler mall guard dragged after chasing Easter display thieves, state police say

A Butler mall security guard was dragged by a vehicle while attempting to stop the theft of Easter decorations Wednesday.

State police responded to Clearview Mall around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a three-foot foam carrot and piñata stolen from the Easter display, according to a report. A mall security guard told them he chased the suspects into the parking lot outside of Texas Roadhouse, where they got into a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

The security guard tried to stop them by opening a truck door and was dragged for about a quarter of a mile at about 35 mph, according to state police. He was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Butler.