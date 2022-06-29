Butler man accused of blackmailing girls into sending explicit photos, videos appears in court

With his eyes forward, Devin Cupps made his way into the back of a state trooper’s vehicle.

“Devin, do you have anything to say?” Channel 11 asked.

Silence was his response when Channel 11 questioned him about the 20 charges he faces, ranging from child pornography to corruption of minors. Cupps was arrested last week after state police conducted a monthslong investigation upon learning that Child Line received three calls that Cupps was having an inappropriate relationship with young girls.

Police said he met those victims as a chaperone on church trips run by Jesus Alive and Living Youth Group with All Saints Catholic Parish.

For the first time, we are hearing from that parish’s pastor about the investigation.

“Parish personnel cooperated fully with the police investigation after the police made us aware of these allegations a few months ago. The case is now in the hands of the criminal justice system,” said Rev. Kevin Fazio.

Fazio went on and said given the sensitivity of the situation, the church wants to respect the privacy of the families involved.

Cupps’ attorney did ask the judge on Wednesday if he could be released on house arrest or for the $100,000 bond to be lowered. The judge denied both.

