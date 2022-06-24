Butler man accused of blackmailing underage girls into sending sexually explicit photos, videos

A Butler man is facing charges after police said he blackmailed underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Devin Cupps, 19, is facing multiple charges of sexual extortion, possession of child pornography, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

State police said he had contact with a number of minors including some at the JAL Youth Group, where he was a chaperon in November and December of 2021.

Cupps allegedly used multiple Snapchat accounts to blackmail a number of underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, according to a release. Police said he would threaten to expose their photos online if they did not follow his instructions.

Police said Cupps used these accounts for several months to extort a number of known and unknown girls in Butler and Lawrence counties.

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are asking if you have been victimized or believe you’ve been victimized by Cupps, to contact them.

