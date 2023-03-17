Butler man charged for alleged attack with machete

A Butler man is facing charges for allegedly attacking another man with a machete Wednesday.

Just before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Butler City police responded to Franklin Street for a report of two males fighting. Officers were advised that one of the males had a machete.

They arrived and found a man with blood on his face and chest and another man, later identified as Lee Hockenberry, 54, of Butler, who was bleeding from his face.

The first man told police he invited Hockenberry over and and Hockenberry punched and stabbed him, and attempted to rob him. The man had injuries on his arm and head that looked like stab wounds, according to the complaint.

The man said Hockenberry had a machete in his hand and started striking him in the head inside his apartment, and that he was able to get the weapon away from him. The man was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital with deep lacerations, according to police.

Hockenberry is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

