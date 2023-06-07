Butler man jailed for allegedly threatening judge’s staff

A Butler man was jailed for allegedly threatening to burn down a district judge’s “place” and threatening his staff.

State police say Matthew Dec, 54, called District Judge Lewis Stoughton’s Butler Township office Tuesday and made the threats.

Charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment are pending.

Dec was taken into custody and placed in the Butler County Jail, according to state police.

