Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree.

State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree.

Bandi was arrested and placed in the Butler County Jail. He is charged with assault and harassment.

