Butler police investigate shooting

Feb. 5—Butler City police are investigating the shooting of a man wounded Sunday morning on West New Castle Street.

Police said officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard a single shot fired and yelling. When they responded to the scene at 2:25 a.m. officers found Robert Green, 43, of Butler with a single gunshot wound through the shoulder.

Green was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Officials said Green's injury was not life threatening, and the shooting incident remains under investigation.

