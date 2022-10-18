UPDATE: Butler police locate missing woman

UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening.

A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released.

____________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are looking a 74-year-old woman who has been missing from the city of Butler since 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Mary Ann Thompson was last seen on foot in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue. Police believe she may be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Thompson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt with a gray flannel jacket and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Butler city police at 724-287-7769.

