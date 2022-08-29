Butler Township fatal shooting ruled a homicide

Aug. 29—Autopsy results on a 17-year-old girl found dead at a Butler Township residence Saturday morning determined that the victim's death was a homicide.

A release sent out from the Luzerne County Coroner's office on Sunday indicated that the victim's cause of death was a gunshot wound, confirming what District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told reporters on Saturday about the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Major Case Team from Troop N of the Pennsylvania State Police, along with the District Attorney's office.

A release issued from the state police Sunday morning offered a few more details about the investigation.

According to the state police, the barracks received a call at approximately 5:06 a.m. Saturday to investigate a possible shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head, transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton and pronounced deceased at 6:18 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township was arrested and arraigned later Saturday.

In addition to the open count of criminal homicide, Meyers is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

He is being tried as an adult on the homicide charge, and was denied bail by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Meyers was remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility following his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m., also in front of Judge Vough.

The name of the victim was not released in the coroner's report; an official from the Hazleton Area confirmed to our news partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU that she was a high school cheerleader, and that grief counseling is being made available this weekend to fellow cheerleaders and cheer staff.

Any further information will be released through either the state police or through the district attorney's office.