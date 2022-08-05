Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the person of interest

More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood.

Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.

A background report obtained by News Center 7 shows that Marlow’s last known address was in Chicago, but before that, he was living at a home at Haverstraw Avenue which is located near where police said the shooting took place.

Property records show Marlow’s parents owned the house on Haverstraw Ave.

According to Montgomery County Court records, Marlow has a criminal history and pleaded guilty in early 2020 to Burglary and Aggravated Menacing.

He was sentenced to five years probation.

After two years, the judge ruled in February of this year that Marlow was rehabilitated and his probation was dropped.

Records also indicate that Marlow graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 2001.

Marlow was last seen in a white 2007 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number JES 9806.

Police said Marlow should not be approached if spotted and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Sky 7 drone footage shows the ongoing shooting investigation at a Butler Twp. home. (Chuck Hamlin/Staff)

Dayton Police Bomb Squad members and an person wearing FBI gear stand near the scene of a large investigation after four people were shot and killed in Butler Twp. (WHIO Staff)

