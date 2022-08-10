Butler Twp. Police to give update on quadruple fatal shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon

Butler Twp. Police are expected to give an update on the shooting that resulted in the deaths of four people last week.

A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Butler Twp. Police are expected to be joined by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a media advisory from an FBI spokesperson.

Stephen Marlow, 39, has been named the primary suspect in the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson. All four were shot and killed at two homes on Hardwicke Place Friday.

Following a nationwide manhunt, Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas.

Wednesday’s press conference will come 90 minutes after Marlow’s second court appearance in Douglas County, Kansas where extradition could be discussed. The extradition part of Marlow’s hearing will determine when Butler Twp. police can get him from Kansas and bring him back to face charges in Montgomery County.

Marlow doesn’t face charges in Kansas, but has been charged with 13 counts in Vandalia Municipal Court including:

8 counts of aggravated murder

4 counts of aggravated burglary

1 count of weapons under disability

News Center 7 carry the press conference live on channel 7, whio.com, our WHIO news app and our streaming app.