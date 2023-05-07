Butler Twp. police searching for endangered 16-year-old

Butler Township police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old girl.

Jayonna Reed was last seen on May 5.

Reed is described as a black female, 5′1 and 135 pounds.

>> Man hospitalized after his motorcycle crashes on US-35 in Greene Co.

Police said it is not known what clothing she was last seen in.

Police and detectives have contacted all known family and friends, according to a release.

Police said they believe she could be in the area of Catalpa Drive.

Anyone who knows information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department, Butler Township dispatch at 937-233-2080 or Detective Brown at 937-641-9116.







