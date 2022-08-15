Butler Twp. Shooting: 1 of shooting victims birthday would have been Sunday

Communities in Vandalia and Butler Township continue to remember the victims of the Butler Township shooting from August 5.

Sunday would have mark Sarah Anderson’s 42nd birthday.

She was one of the four victims killed in that shooting.

Sarah was laid to rest Friday along with her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

The other two victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, had their funeral August 9.

As for the investigation, the suspect, Stephen Marlow, is still in jail in Lawrence, Kansas, according to our sister station KCTV in Kansas City.

Police arrested him August 6, more than 600 miles away from where the crime happened.

Marlow has waived his extradition so Butler Township can now go get him and bring him back to the Miami Valley.

We are waiting to learn when that will happen.

Marlow faces over a dozen charges including eight counts of aggravated murder.