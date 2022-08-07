Butler Twp. shooting leaves 4 dead: What we know about the arrest of suspect

Aug. 7—The man suspected of killing four Butler Twp. residents in their homes was captured Saturday night with little resistance by Lawrence, Kansas police.

An officer in Lawrence, which is about 9 1/2 hours from Dayton, noticed a vehicle matching the description of Stephen Marlow's vehicle around 9 p.m. As officers approached in other vehicles, Marlow turned into a parking lot and exited his SUV and was safely taken into custody, the Lawrence Times reported.

"We are extremely proud of our officers' work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome," Laura McCabe, a Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman, told the Lawrence Times.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said there were concerns about Marlow turning himself in after a video surfaced online from Marlow after the shooting where he gave his reasoning for the Friday shooting. He also was considered armed and dangerous, Porter said.

"We understand the ideas and languages in the video are startling. And that is why our investigators are working around the clock to ensure Mr. Marlow is brought into custody," Porter said before his arrest.

In the rambling video that the Dayton Daily News made an editorial decision not to publish, Marlow said he believes his family was "operated on with mind control."

Porter said Saturday night his department would begin extradition procedures to bring Marlow back to Ohio.

Marlow, 39, is the only suspect in the shootings deaths that killed Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and Kayla Anderson, 15, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The Knox couple was killed in their home and the Andersons were killed in a separate home on Hardwick Place near the home owned by Marlow's parents on Haverstraw Avenue, Porter said.

The Butler Twp. neighborhood sits about a mile west of the Miller Lane development and Interstate 75, just south of Little York Road.

Vandalia school superintendent Robert O'Leary said the district has provided counselors and therapists for students and their families and will continue this through next week.

"Yesterday we tragically lost a member of the aviator family and our hearts prayers and supports are with the Anderson family. Kayla's friends, her classmates and all of our students. In the words of those who knew her best Kayla was a friend to many. She was kind and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a ray of light," he said.

"Our priority right now is for that light to live through all of us. And we will focus our efforts in bringing that beauty, that joy and love to all of our students and our staff and the entire community. Yesterday I was able to make a phone call to the leaders of our faith community. Our staff was able to reach out to Samaritan behavior. And we had pastors, youth ministers and therapists available in about 30 minutes time sort of go out to provide supports for students who were very close to Kayla."

A prayer event has been organized in the community and will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in the Butler High School parking lot. The event is meant to show a message of hope, strength, love and support amid the recent tragedy, according to a Facebook post by the City of Vandalia.

Marlow graduated from Butler High School in 2001 and graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington in 2005, according to a background check obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Following college graduation he lived and worked in Chicago as a trader from 2006 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked at several companies during this time.

What we know about Stephen Marlow

In July 2019, police said he broke into a Damian Street home in Vandalia and threatened harm to a person there with a weapon. Marlow was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing in February 2020.

He was sentenced to five years of community control but that probation was terminated Feb. 9, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

During the first part of his probation, he was ordered to have a mental health evaluation and was under intense supervision until December 2020, according to court records.