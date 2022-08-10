Butler Twp. shooting suspect expected to appear in Kansas court this afternoon

A man suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Twp. neighborhood is expected to appear in court in Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

Stephen Marlow, 39, has been named the primary suspect in the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson. All four were shot and killed at two homes on Hardwicke Place Friday.

On Saturday night, Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter announced that following a nationwide manhunt, Marlow had been taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas.

Marlow made his first appearance in a Douglas County, Kansas courtroom Monday afternoon, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

During the hearing, a judge ruled to keep Marlow held in jail with no bond, as requested by the original jurisdiction that charged him. An attorney was appointed for the extradition part of his case.

Marlow is now expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. EDT for a status hearing where extradition could be discussed.

The extradition part of Marlow’s hearing will determine when Butler Twp. police can get him from Kansas and bring him back to face charges in Montgomery County.

A district attorney spokesperson added they’re expecting to learn if Marlow will waive the extradition hearing or not. If Marlow does not waive extradition, it will set a formal extradition proceeding.

While he is not facing charges in Kansas, Marlow has been charged with 13 counts in Vandalia Municipal Court including:

8 counts of aggravated murder

4 counts of aggravated burglary

1 count of weapons under disability

Investigators outlined the series of events during the deadly shootings. Investigators allege Marlow first went into the open attached garage where the Andersons lived and shot and killed both Sarah and Kayla. The killings were caught on security cameras that were at the house, court records indicate.

Marlow then went to the home of Clyde and Eva Knox, which is one house to the south from the home where the Andersons lived, entered through the Knox’s detached garage and killed them, investigators allege in the court filings.

After the killings Marlow took off from the area, sparking a nationwide search. Lawrence, Kansas police provided new details on the capture of Marlow Saturday, saying they were notified about 30 minutes before his arrest that Marlow was suspected to be in the Lawrence area.

A Lawrence officer spotted Marlow’s car, attempted a traffic stop in a grocery store parking lot, and Marlow was taken into custody without incident, Lawrence Patrol Lt. David Ernst said in a media availability Monday.

“We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement posted to social media following Marlow’s capture Saturday.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about Marlow and his scheduled court appearance.