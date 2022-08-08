Butler Twp. shooting suspect to make first appearance in court today in Kansas

A man suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon in Kansas.

Police identified Stephen Marlow, 39, as the primary suspect in the case. He was taken into custody Saturday night just before 10 p.m. by police in Lawrence, Kansas.

Marlow is due in court for his first appearance in Douglas County at 4 p.m. EDT, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with News Center 7.

During that hearing, the judge may set bond on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and weapons under disability that he’s facing here in Ohio. Court officials in Kansas confirm the issue of Marlow’s extradition, which will determine when Butler Township police can bring him back to Montgomery County to face charges, may or may not come up during his first appearance.

The charges against Marlow in Vandalia Municipal Court are:

8 counts of aggravated murder

4 counts of aggravated burglary

1 count of weapons under disability

The Douglas County DA’s office confirmed Marlow is not facing any charges in Kansas.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

