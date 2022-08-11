Butler Twp. shooting suspect signs extradition papers in Kansas court

The process to bring a man suspected of killing four people in Butler Twp. last week back to Ohio is underway.

Stephen Marlow, 39, made his third court appearance in Douglas County District Court in Kansas Thursday morning. At the appearance, Marlow signed documents to waive extradition, a Douglas County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed.

In a court appearance Wednesday, a lawyer representing Marlow asked the court for a time that he could sign the documents in person and in from of the court.

Now that the paperwork has been signed, Butler Twp. police can begin the process of returning Marlow to Ohio where he’s facing 13 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Marlow also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter confirmed during a press conference Wednesday.

Marlow has been accused of shooting and killing Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson at two homes on Hardwicke Place Friday.

After the killings Marlow took off from the area, sparking a nationwide search. Saturday night, Porter announced Marlow had been taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas after police officer spotted Marlow’s vehicle and made a traffic stop on it. He said Marlow got out of his vehicle, followed the officer’s commands, and was safely taken into custody.

“We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement posted to social media following Marlow’s capture Saturday.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Porter said the department hadn’t made plans for his extradition yet since the paperwork hadn’t been signed. We’re working to learn their plans now that extradition has been waived.

