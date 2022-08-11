Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect signs extradition papers, will come back to Ohio

Aug. 11—A man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. last week signed extradition papers Thursday in Kansas and will be brought back to Ohio to face murder charges.

Stephen Marlow appeared Thursday morning in Douglas County District Court, where he signed paperwork and waived extradition. He is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva "Sally" Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15 on Aug. 5. He faces aggravated murder, burglary and having weapons while under disability in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Officials said Marlow could face additional charges as their investigation unfolds.

Marlow's court-appointed attorney in Kansas told the court Wednesday during a hearing that his client planned to sign the extradition papers and set up the Thursday hearing so that the man could appear in a courtroom to do so. Marlow was arrested Saturday night in Lawrence Kansas after a nationwide search for him.

Exactly how Marlow will return to Ohio is unclear. Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter declined to speak about the court proceedings during a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition so we are not going to comment on it at this time," Porter said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said this week they are still working out the details with the U.S. Marshals.

Court records indicate that around 11:35 a.m. Friday, Marlow walked into the open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time. He then walked into the home and shot Kayla Anderson several times before returning to the garage and shooting Sarah Anderson again, the records say.

He then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

A witness said he heard gunshots and looked out the window and saw a man matching Marlow's description walk from 7214 Hardwicke Place and get into a white Ford SUV.

"The witness immediately followed up at 7214 Hardwicke to find his neighbors deceased in the detached garage."

A search warrant was executed at a home owned by Marlow's parents, the records say.

"During that search, a manifesto was found on a computer that is believed to be Stephen's. The manifesto is typed out and in it, Stephen states his name, address and goes through his life. He spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists. He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well."