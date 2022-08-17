Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect in slaying of 4 is returned from Kansas, jailed in Montgomery County

Stephen Marlow, accused in the killing of four people in Butler Twp., has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Marlow was booked into the facility just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the jail’s online records.

He was brought back to Ohio from Lawrence, Kansas, where he was apprehended a few days after the slayings in Butler Twp.

Marlow, 39, signed documents waiving extradition during his third appearance in Douglas County District Court in Kansas.

Marlow is being kept in the Montgomery County Jail on probable cause warrants accusing him of committing aggravated murder, committing aggravated murder while armed and weapons possession as a felon.

In all, 13 charges have been filed against him, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

We will update this report as we learn more.




