Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect to waive extradition, also faces federal charges

Aug. 11—The 39-year-old man accused of shooting and killing four neighbors last week in Butler Twp. will sign extradition papers, his attorney told a Kansas judge Wednesday during a status hearing.

Stephen A. Marlow is charged with multiple counts of murder in the deaths of Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva "Sally" Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15, in separate shootings late Friday morning at two homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Twp.

"It took a tremendous amount of effort and amazing teamwork to bring him into custody," Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing on the quadruple shooting.

He was joined by representatives from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vandalia-Butler Schools Superintendent Rob O'Leary.

Porter specifically thanked the police department in Lawrence, Kansas, where Marlow was captured Saturday night after reports from law enforcement and tips from the public tracked his movements across four states to the west of Ohio.

"We continued to receive information across the board about some of the locations that he was seen and spotted at and so we were able to try to predict and push that information across the United States," Porter said.

Law enforcement is still seeking the public's assistance in their investigation. Porter urged anyone with information about Marlow that may help the investigation to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

Marlow is charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and having weapons while under disability.

"Federally, he has been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," Porter said, and he may face additional federal and state charges.

Marlow appeared Wednesday in Douglas County District Court, where his appointed attorney, Dakota T. Loomis, told Judge Sally Pokorny that his client plans to an sign an extradition waiver and return to Ohio.

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning for Marlow to sign the documents.

Porter on Wednesday would not comment on Marlow's hearing in Kansas and said it was not clear whether he was found with a weapon when he was arrested. The chief also said he would not comment on any evidence recovered from the crime scenes or search of Marlow's residence because it was under review.

Daryl McCormick, special agent in charge of the ATF Columbus Field Office, said it was still under investigation how Marlow acquired the gun used in the quadruple shooting, including whether it was stolen, a straw purchase or a third-party transfer.

"Well, obviously, Mr. Marlow is under disability as a prohibited felon. And so that became a concern right from the beginning," McCormick said.

Court records indicate that around 11:35 a.m. Friday, Marlow walked into the open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time, according to court records. He then walked into the home and shot Kayla Anderson several times before returning to the garage and shooting Sarah Anderson again.

He then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

Over the past five years, Butler Twp. police have responded five to six times to the Marlow home, but not all of those contacts involved Stephen Marlow, Porter said.

In wake of the four deaths that rocked the tight-knit community, residents have come together to comfort each other and have supported first responders, Porter said.

Hundreds attended a vigil Friday night in honor of the four shooting victims at Butler High School, where Kayla Anderson was a student and Sally Knox formerly worked in the district as a transportation supervisor.

"The entire Vandalia-Butler community continues to mourn the lives lost in his horrific incident," Porter said. "Continue to remember the Anderson and Knox families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones."