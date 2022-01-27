Butler University professor charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

A former Butler University professor has been arrested and charged with several counts of child pornography possession after an investigation revealed he had uploaded several abusive images to the internet, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tiberiu Popa, a philosophy professor and chairperson for the Philosophy and Religious Studies Department, was arrested Friday and later charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession after an investigation by Indianapolis police.

Police began their investigation last week after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that two dozen files of child pornography had been uploaded through Adobe Software by Popa's Butler University email address.

Investigators served a search warrant at the school and Popa's Indianapolis residence, and seized multiple devices, including his laptop that contained several images of child sex abuse, the affidavit said.

In interviews with police, Popa provided his school email, which was the same as the email address used to upload the images.

Investigators in the affidavit said Popa initially denied the accusations, but later revealed he did view the images on his laptop.

Popa was terminated after his arrest Friday, the school told IndyStar.

“We are deeply disturbed by these allegations of such an abhorrent crime,” a Butler spokesperson said in a statement.

The school said officials have no reason to believe inappropriate conduct occurred with students or minors while Popa was on campus.

Butler police are assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with the investigation.

