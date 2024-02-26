As a Butler University professor, I'm worried about the future of Indiana's public schools

I have been a Butler University professor for 35 years, and I am seriously worried about the future of education in our public schools and public universities.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's website "Eyes on Education" invites parents to report "socialist" and "woke" teaching in public schools. Will our teachers be reported if they compare socialist and capitalistic economic systems? If they show both sides? Will teachers be reported if they teach students about our quota system during World War II that restricted entry of Jewish refugees?

As for diversity, equity and inclusion, do they even understand that these programs help professors develop pedagogies that include all of our students? Do they not want our first-generation students to feel they belong? Do they not want our neurodivergent students to be able to participate? Do they really not want us to include literature written by authors of color and authors from outside the Western tradition, to fully represent human experience?

I have learned to be a much better teacher by attending DEI workshops. My students are engaged, feel included, and feel they can shine at the university. I don't teach only one way; I teach to different learning styles; I am very sensitive to different political views. I teach students to listen to each other. This is DEI pedagogy.

Republicans want to eliminate what they have not taken the time to understand. Come visit my class any time.

Carol Reeves lives in Indianapolis.

