Butler woman allegedly shot and killed man after argument

A woman is being held in the Butler County Jail after a shooting Monday in Butler County.

Jessica Callahan of Hilliards is charged with criminal homicide.

Update from PSP Butler. pic.twitter.com/FMflYqzO5T — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) March 21, 2023

State police said they were dispatched to the area of the North Washington Rodeo grounds around 3:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. Through an investigation, they determined the incident occurred at a residence on Kohlmeyer Road, Venango Township.

RELATED CONTENT: Police investigate reported shooting at North Washington Rodeo grounds

After an argument, Callahan allegedly shot Tyler Whitlatch of West Sunbury, then drove them to the rodeo grounds, where 911 was called.

First responders arrived on scene, and pronounced Whitlatch deceased.

Callahan was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.