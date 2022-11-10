Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits

Nov. 10—A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits.

Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.

According to information presented at the time of her guilty plea, Snow falsely reported to the Social Security Administration that her spouse was not a member of her household from August 2013 through September 2017. She knew that his status and his income would affect her entitlement to Social Security income benefits.

Snow also was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted the case, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .