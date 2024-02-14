Butler woman killed in ATV snowplowing accident

A 69-year-old woman was found dead next to an overturned ATV snow plow on Tuesday evening in Butler, officials said.

Butler Police state that the resident was plowing the snow in her driveway with an ATV when the vehicle hit an embarkment at the rear of the property and overturned on the woman.

Police were dispatched to the Washington Street house, where the incident occurred, and found the female unconscious and unresponsive.

Resuscitation attempts were started by the family and continuing rescue attempts were tried by all responding officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Butler officials were assisted by Kinnelon Police Department and the Butler Fire Department. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Butler NJ woman killed in ATV snowplowing accident