Butlin's could lay off 10,000 jobs without aid

Holiday park operator Butlin's has said it will have to lay off 10,000 seasonal workers if it does not get enough state aid to pay their wages.

The boss of Bourne Leisure, which owns 50 Butlin's, Haven and Warner parks, has approached the government for help.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce an employment and wage subsidy package later on Friday.

The travel agent that took over Thomas Cook's shops has cut 880 jobs out of a workforce of about 5,000.

Hays Travel said the move was to reduce its costs because of current trading conditions.

And bus operators have also warned that "tens of thousands" of jobs could go within weeks .

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents bus companies including Arriva, FirstGroup, Go-Ahead, National Express, and Stagecoach, said the lay offs would come unless the government agreed an immediate £1bn rescue package.

Supermarkets recruit

Earlier this month, Butlin's temporarily closed all its resorts.

As first reported by Sky News, Paul Flaum, chief executive of the privately-owned Bourne Leisure Group, which owns Butlin's, has told the government that the entire seasonal workforce could be laid off.

However, while many companies are struggling, supermarket chains Aldi, Asda and Lidl have all said they will hire thousands of people whose jobs have been affected by coronavirus.

Aldi announced it was looking to fill 5,000 new temporary posts and take on 4,000 permanent new workers for jobs in all its stores and distribution centres.

Asda said it wanted to recruit more than 5,000 temporary staff from among people whose jobs have been impacted by the virus.

And Lidl said it would create about 2,500 temporary jobs across its 800 stores in the UK.

The German discount chain said it was hiring to "help with an extremely busy time for stores".

Supermarkets have been overwhelmed by a wave of panic-buying as shoppers rush to stock up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lidl GB chief executive Christian Haertnagel said staff were doing an "incredible job at keeping our shelves stocked, and serving communities during an extremely challenging period".

"Temporarily expanding our teams is one way we can help support our colleagues and customers, whilst providing work to those that have had their employment affected by the current situation."

Earlier this week, Morrisons announced it was creating 3,500 new jobs to expand its home delivery service, about 2,500 pickers and drivers, plus 1,000 staff in its distribution centres.

It said it would make more slots available and also set up a call centre for those without access to online shopping.

Morrisons said the move would help "at a time of national need".