Butner inmate indicted on contraband, drug charges

Jan. 25—BUTNER — Federal authorities have secured the indictment of another Butner prison inmate they allege had illegal drugs behind bars.

The prisoner, Juan Martir, faces counts of possession of contraband and possession of buprenorphine with intent to distribute, following a grand jury indictment handed up on Jan. 18.

Prosecutors allege that Martir was found with "45 individually wrapped pieces" of buprenorphine, plus "numerous books of stamps, individual stamps and a notebook with names of fellow prisoners, according to Eastern District of N.C. U.S. Attorney Mike Easley Jr.'s office.

They say he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each charge.

The indictment comes only a couple of months after prosecutors convinced a judge to add 18 months to the sentence of another Butner federal prison inmate, Matthew Hird, who pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain a prohibited substance as an inmate.

He and a confederate were caught trying to smuggle buprenorphine into the prison.

According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet buprenorphine has legal uses that include the treatment of pain and opioid addiction. But when abused, it's "capable of producing significant euphoria" and in this country has "gained popularity as a heroin substitute."

The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database says Martir, 55, is due to get out of prison in October 2026.

Easley's office didn't say anything about what put him behind bars in the first place, and the Bureau of Prisons database doesn't include that information about any inmate. The publicly available court file on his new charges was also silent in the point.

